SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A 74-year-old man was arrested on homicide charges in connection to a September 30 homicide in San Jose, police said Wednesday.

Sital Singh Dosanjh, 74, is accused of fatally shooting a woman who was later found dead inside a car on Almaden Expressway.

On the evening of the homicide, “Officers responded to the 5000 block of Almaden Expressway on a report of a person down in a vehicle. When they arrived, they found an adult female, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The female victim was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the San Jose Police Department wrote.

SJPD Homicide Unit Detectives determined Dosanjh was the primary suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest. On October 1, police officers found and arrested Dosanjh at his house in Fresno.

He was transported back to San Jose and was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail. The victim’s name was not released by law enforcement.