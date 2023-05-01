Luis Atangan is arrested on May 1, 2023. (Image courtesy MPD)

(KRON) — The Milpitas Police Department arrested a registered arsonist on suspicion of igniting a fire in front of a bank.

Detectives arrested Luis Atangan, 41, of San Jose, on Monday morning and booked him into the Santa Clara County Mail Jail for attempted arson, as well as possession of an incendiary device.

MPD thanked witnesses who came forward to help police identify a suspect.

The fire was lit at 2:42 p.m. on April 28 near the front doors of a bank on East Calaveras Boulevard. “Fortunately, the device was extinguished before anyone was injured or property was damaged,” MPD Captain Steve Parodi wrote.