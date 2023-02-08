BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Monday night in connection to possession of a loaded stolen firearm and narcotics for sale, the Benicia Police Department (BPD) said in a Facebook post. Benicia police pulled the suspect over after they saw his car registration was expired.

He was pulled over at around 8:40 p.m. on the 500 block of Military East where officers discovered the suspect was on probation, which allowed police to search his vehicle. BPD then found multiple ID cards, suspected stolen credit cards and various illegal narcotics (pictured above).

Among the narcotics seized: 200 grams of methamphetamine and 300 Oxycodone pills. Drug paraphernalia, a baton and a loaded gun that was reported stolen from Sacramento.

The suspect, who was not identified by BPD, was charged with 12 felonies and four misdemeanors. He was booked into Solano County Jail.