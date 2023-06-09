(KRON) — A suspected Contra Costa County killer was identified and arrested Thursday in connection to the death of Larry Abercrombie, a father of three.

“Nearly 16 years after the killing of a Pittsburg man, DNA evidence has led to the arrest of his killer,” the Pittsburg Police Department wrote Friday.

Abercrombie, 33, was found suffering from gunshot wounds in front of his home on Catamaran Circle on June 8, 2007. No arrests were made. The cold case remained unsolved until advances in DNA technology were utilized by a detective and the Contra Costa County Crime Lab this year.

“Recently, a Pittsburg Police Department Cold Case detective, who has been actively working this case, submitted evidence collected from the crime scene to the Contra Costa County Crime Lab for additional DNA testing. Utilizing modernized technology … the crime lab was able to get a DNA match for the suspect. Detectives obtained a warrant for Blake’s arrest,” PPD wrote.

Just a day before the 16th anniversary of Abercrombie’s death, Pittsburg detectives arrested 40-year-old Desante Blake at his home in Antioch.

Detectives also conducted a search warrant of Blake’s home where additional evidence further implicating him in the crime was found, according to police.

Blake was booked into the Contra Costa County Jail on murder charges.

Police Chief Steve Albanese said, “Pittsburg PD is dedicated to solving unsolved cases and bringing justice to victims and their families. The arrest in this cold case homicide serves as a reminder that justice can be served no matter how much time has passed.”