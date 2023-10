(KRON) – Three robbery suspects were arrested on multiple felony charges by the Daly City Police Department.

The Daly City police responded to the 6100 block of Mission Street on Oct. 18 around 8:40 p.m. The officers located three suspects who had recently committed a robbery at a local retail store. The suspects had thousands of dollars in cash and two firearms in their possession.

According to the police investigation, the suspects were tied to several other robberies in the Bay Area.