SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspected killer was arrested in San Francisco this week in connection to a summer homicide, police said.

The victim was fatally shot in the Bayview District on Quesada Avenue at 11:10 p.m. on August 4. The victim was pronounced deceased at a hospital.

Homicide detectives identified a San Francisco man, 35-year-old Shilo Mitchell, as the prime suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest. Mitchel remained at-large until he was spotted by patrol officers on Fillmore Street Tuesday.

“SFPD officers from Northern station were patrolling the area of the 1100 block of Fillmore Street when they recognized Mitchell from his outstanding warrant and placed him under arrest,” police wrote.

Mitchell was booked into a San Francisco County jail on one count of murder. He remained in custody as of Thursday afternoon with no bail, inmate records show.