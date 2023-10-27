(KRON) – The Redwood City Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with vehicle theft.

The reporting party heard suspicious sounds coming from the street in front of his residence. According to police, the man witnessed a dark-colored Dodge Charger and black Chevrolet Corvette parked out front with approximately six people. The man pointed his firearm to the ground and fired a warning shot to scare off the suspects, and the suspects fled the scene in the cars.

Redwood City police were dispatched to the area of Sanchez Way and Oak Avenue for a report of the sound of gunshots.

The officers located the suspect vehicles in the area of Woodside Road and Broadway.

The black Corvette collided with a street sign on the southbound Highway 101 off-ramp at Woodside Road. The driver proceeded to flee on foot, according to police.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, and the Atherton Police Department assisted the RCPD in the search for the Charger.

Atherton police officers utilized a drone with infrared technology and a police dog to identify where the suspect was believed to be hiding. The officers located Alex Stuart Cisneros-Mencos.

The black Corvette was found to be a reported stolen vehicle out of San Jose.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective James Schneider at (650) 780-7607 or JSchneider@redwoodcity.org. People who want to remain anonymous can call (650) 780-7110.