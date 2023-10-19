(KRON) — A convicted felon was arrested Tuesday in Santa Rosa after a police investigation into a suspected dealer distributing counterfeit Xanax pills in the city, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. The pills were suspected to be fentanyl.

Authorities identified the suspect as Felix Miguel Alvarado, 35, of Santa Rosa. Alvarado was driving on the 1000 block of Nasan Street at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday when he was stopped under a search warrant and detained. Santa Rosa PD detectives found approximately 45 counterfeit Xanax pills suspected to be fentanyl in the vehicle, police said.

A search warrant was later executed at Alvarado’s residence on the 400 block of Beaver Street. There, SRPD said detectives found another 250 counterfeit Xanax pills, 14 grams of suspected cocaine, packaging materials, a digital scale and a loaded 44 magnum revolver.

As a convicted felon, Alvarado is prohibited from having firearms or ammunition, police said.

Alvarado was booked into the Sonoma County jail for possession of narcotics for sale, transportation of narcotics for sale, felon in possession of ammunition, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with prior violent felony conviction and possession of a loaded firearm while dealing narcotics, according to police.

Bail was set at $150,000.