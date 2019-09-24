Suspected scooter thief dies shortly after robbery in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police in San Jose are investigating a suspicious death after a suspected scooter thief was found dead shortly after the robbery early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 1100 block of S. King Road at 3:47 a.m., according to the San Jose Police Department.

The victim told police three men stole his scooter, police said.

When officers arrived, they found one of the suspects lying on the ground.

Officers immediately handcuffed him but then realized the suspect was unresponsive, police said.

San Jose Fire Department personnel transported him to a nearly hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Authorities have not yet released how he died or his identity.

They also did not disclose any information about the two other robbery suspects.

The death is being investigated by the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant T.J. Lewis or Detective Brian Meeker at (408) 277-5283.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-7857.

