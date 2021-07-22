Suspects abandon vehicle after accident, tie up Bay Bridge traffic

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – CHP is reporting that multiple suspects have fled after causing a solo accident on the Bay Bridge Thursday afternoon.

The grey Toyota that caused the accident was seen speeding and swerving prior to the incident and hit the bridge railing in the west bound direction. The occupants, all wearing black, exited the vehicle and ran toward the Treasure Island onramp and jumped into another car.

Caltrans has been notified to check on the bridge cables that were hit in the accident and ensure bridge safety.

The incident blocked three lanes of traffic.

All lanes are now open.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.