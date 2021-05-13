Suspects arrested for armed robberies at San Jose jewelry stores

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Three suspects have been arrested for armed robberies at jewelry stores in San Jose, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The suspects have been identified as 26-year-old Kyrell Trotter of Sacramento, 35-year-old Selveen Prasad of Elk Grove, and 32-year-old Manuel Ramirez of San Jose.

Left to right: Kyrell Trotter, Selveen Prasad, Manuel Ramirez (Photo: San Jose Police Department)

San Jose police have been investigating the robberies and identified the three suspects.

The first incident occurred around 2:46 a.m. on March 17 at ‘Variedades Franco,’ a jewelry and clothing store in the 400 block of South Capitol Avenue.

Two male suspects came into the building — Police say one man struck an employee with a handgun and the other ransacked the place, taking a purse with cash and checks.

The second incident happened around 12:56 p.m. on March 21 at the ‘Plaza Jewelers’ in the 1100 block of East Santa Clara Street.

The two male suspects came into the business, holding the employees at gunpoint.

Surveillance video caught the suspects breaking display cases and a cash register. In this incident, they stole over $40,000 worth of cash and jewelry.

In both incidents, police say the suspects fled the scenes in a dark-colored sedan with the third suspect behind the wheel.

The first suspect, Ramirez, was arrested on April 9 by the Santa Clara Police Department. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail but posted bail. Ramirez is not currently in custody.

Nearly a month later, Prasad was arrested on May 7 in Elk Grove. He is in custody at the Elmwood Jail.

Trotter was arrested and is in custody at the Sacramento County Jail. Police say he has an arrest warrant and is waiting to be transferred to Santa Clara County.

If you have any information on these suspects or incidents, you are asked to contact police at (408) 277-4166. You may remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (408) 947-7867.