EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred Sept. 10, the East Palo Alto Police Department announced Tuesday. Police said two shooters fired into a crowd of people, but nobody was hit.

Police responded to 1959 Manhattan Avenue around 11:16 p.m. the night of the incident for a ShotSpotter activation, EPAPD said. The activation detected at least 14 shots in the area.

EPAPD learned that a car pulled into an alleyway and two occupants shot at a crowd of people gathered on a staircase. None of the potential victims were struck.

Police later identified Gabriel Garcia Delgadillo, 20, of East Palo Alto, and Alexander Rodriguez, 22, of East Palo Alto, as the suspects. Delgadillo was arrested on Sept. 26 and Rodriguez was arrested on Sept. 29.

One of the people on the staircase returned fire as the vehicle drove off, EPAPD said. Again, no people were struck but several buildings and vehicles were. That suspect was identified as Daniel Ambriz, a 31-year-old from Mountain View. He was arrested Tuesday.

While officers were investigating, EPAPD got a call from California Highway Patrol that a car matching the description of the suspect vehicle crashed on Highway 101 and Embarcadero Road. The car was abandoned, but it had bullet intrusions on its exterior and a loaded firearm inside.