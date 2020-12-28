Suspects arrested in Alameda Co. for stealing over 300 pieces of mail, packages

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (BCN) – Three mail theft suspects were arrested early Sunday morning in an unincorporated area of San Leandro, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said.

Eden Township Substation patrol deputies responded to a report of theft from mailboxes in the area of Howe Drive around 4 a.m. and located and stopped the suspect vehicle.

More than 300 pieces of mail and packages, along with burglary tools and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle, along with three suspects, including one wanted on an unrelated felony warrant.

The suspects were arrested for possession of burglary tools, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft charges.