Suspects arrested in armed robbery, shooting at San Jose gas station

Two men have been arrested in San Jose for an armed robbery at a 76 gas station earlier this month, according to San Jose Police Department.

Police received a report on June 4 of shots fired at 2102 North 1st Street and that a suspect had robbed the cashier and a customer in the parking lot.

The robbery was interrupted by another customer who then fled and was chased by the suspect who fired his gun at him, according to authorities.

The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Lenard Hall from San Jose.

Officers had stopped a suspicious car in a nearby parking lot when the report at the gas station came in. The driver of the car was released as the officers responded to the robbery call.

When they arrived at 76, police located Hall who was hiding across the street in bushes and arrested him.

Authorities learned that Hall was involved in a string of eight armed robberies in 2016-2017, in addition to two unsolved robberies. Items found at Halls home linked him to the robberies.

An investigation determined that the driver of the suspicious car nearby the night of the robbery was Hall’s co-conspirator.

That driver has been identified as 21-year-old Kevin Ta from San Jose. Ta was also linked to another armed robbery that happened on May 20.

Police arrested Ta on Friday.

Both men have since been booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on multiple counts of armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder.

If you have information on the case, you are asked to call the police department at (408) 277-4166.

