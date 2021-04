DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) – Dublin police have arrested two people in connection with the November killing of Mark Alexander AKA Lil Yase.

28-year-old Angel Butler and 28-year-old Jovante Williams were arrested on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on November 28, 2020 on the 5100 block of Iron Horse Parkway in Dublin at around 1 a.m.





Alexander, the 26-year-old rapper from San Francisco, was taken to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley where he later died from his injuries.