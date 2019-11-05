Suspects arrested in Oakland armored truck robbery, 11 firearms recovered

OAKLAND (KRON) – Police in Oakland have arrested three suspects in connection to a robbery of an armored truck in June.

In addition to their arrests, authorities have recovered 11 firearms, including handguns, shotguns, rifles and assault rifles.

Oakland Police Department

On June 27, police received a report of an armed robbery of an armored Loomis truck at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 10700 MacArthur Boulevard.

Authorities say the custodian of the truck was making a US currency delivery when two suspects with assault rifles approached the truck and demanded money.

The suspects fled the area in an older red Honda Civic.

For three months, authorities conducted an extensive investigation leading to the identities of multiple people connected to the robbery.

The police department served several search warrants to Oakland, San Leandro, Antioch, and Stockton.

This led to the arrest of 35-year-old Duane Jackson, 23-year-old Damien Jackson, and 25-year-old Mercadiez Moore.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged Duane and Damien with second-degree robbery and other felony charges, and Moore with receiving stolen property and third-degree firearm storage.

Police continue to investigate and ask you to call (510) 238-3326 if you have any information.