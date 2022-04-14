SAN JOSE (KRON) – Police announced that the holiday shooting at the Oakridge Mall in San Jose has been solved, with three people in custody including an 18-year-old.

Two alleged gang members — Ulises Jimenez, 19, and Paul Lebeau, 18 — were arrested in January and March, respectively, and charged with robbery.

Naylen Hobson-Plattner, 18, was arrested in January at his residence in San Jose and was “taken into custody after a short standoff,” according to a press release.

The San Jose Police Department has released mugshots of suspects arrested in connection with a robbery and shooting at the Oakridge Mall last December. (Photos courtesy of the San Jose Police Department)

According to police, Jimenez and Lebeau robbed Hobson-Plattner and his girlfriend around 6 p.m. December 20. The robbers went into a crowd of dozens of holiday shoppers, at which point Hobson-Plattner pulled out a gun and fired at them indiscriminately. The gun had been modified to be automatic.

During the chaos the suspects fled the mall, police said. The police department secured the mall in the coming hours and collected physical evidence. DNA was used to link Hobson-Plattner to the shooting.

“It was a holiday miracle that no one was killed that day in the mall,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen stated in the press release. “I can’t thank the San Jose Police Department enough. It was San Jose officers who entered the mall that day ready to confront a lethal threat. It was San Jose detectives who found them after the chaos and arrested them. Now we will prosecute this incredibly reckless act of gun violence.”