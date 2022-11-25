BAY POINT, Calif. (KRON) – Two suspects were arrested in a shooting death on Thanksgiving Day in Contra Costa County, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Wharf Drive in Bay Point around 3:40 p.m. Thursday, and arriving on scene they found “a shooting victim on the street.”

“The fire department and an ambulance arrived to treat the victim. He was later pronounced deceased at the scene. He is not being identified at this time,” the office stated. “Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives and crime lab personnel responded to the location.”

Nearby, deputies detained two people who were booked into a Martinez jail after an interview. They are 18-year-old Emmanuel Morales, of Antioch, who was booked on charges of murder and possessing an assault weapon, and 38-year-old Arturo Morales, also of Antioch, who was booked on an accessory charge.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact 925-313-2600. If you wish to be anonymous, call 866-846-3592.