OAKLAND (KRON) – Two suspects in Saturday’s shooting at the West Oakland Bay Area Rapid Transit station have been arrested and are in custody, the agency stated in a press release.

The suspects were arrested at the Montgomery Street Station last night shortly before 7 p.m.

Selvin Lopez, 28 and of San Francisco, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a loaded and concealed firearm, conspiracy, possession for sales of narcotics, carrying a firearm while possessing narcotics, and committing a felony while out on bail or release from incarceration. Jeysi Sotoguzman, 18 and of Oakland, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a loaded and concealed firearm, conspiracy, possession for sales of narcotics, and carrying a firearm while possessing narcotics.

“BART’s robust camera surveillance system, both in stations and onboard train cars, played a role in the arrest,” BART stated. “Police had clear images of the suspects and quickly shared the photos with patrolling officers and partner agencies. With more officers and safety staff walking trains and platforms, the BART Police Department is taking a proactive approach to preventing and solving crimes.”