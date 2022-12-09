PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — Suspects are at large after a convenience store was burglarized overnight Friday, the Pacifica Police Department (PPD) announced in a press release. Quick Mart, located at 2480 Skyline Blvd., was burglarized around 2:10 a.m.

A resident told police they saw “several” people with tools trying to force entry into the convenience store by using a vehicle to pull the doors open, the release said. The suspects were able to break in, and an undisclosed amount of property was stolen.

When the suspects were aware of the police’s incoming arrival, they drove away at a high rate of speed, prompting a car chase.

In the interest of public safety, police decided to not continue the car chase. The suspect vehicle started to drive northbound on I-280 in the southbound lanes of traffic.

Anyone who has information about this case is asked to call 650-738-7314. Those who wish to be anonymous can call 650-359-4444.