(KRON) — Suspects are at large after an armed robbery Wednesday afternoon in Piedmont, the Piedmont Police Department said in a Facebook post. The two victims were robbed around 3:25 p.m. near the intersection of Park Way and Monticello Avenue.

The suspects were seen fleeing in a 2016 Grey Nissan Maxima (license plate 9FKP693) stolen out of Oakland, police said. They were both armed with black semi-automatic handguns and demanded the victims’ phones, wallets, watches and keys.

The suspects are described to be Middle Eastern or dark-skinned men between the ages of 18 and 22 wearing black hoodies and black masks. They are between 5-foot-8 and 6 feet tall with thin builds.

The Nissan went up Park Way toward Highland Avenue. No one was injured from the robbery, according to Piedmont police.

Piedmont PD says if anyone has information about the robbery, contact the department at 510-420-3000.