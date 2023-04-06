(KRON) — A UPS driver was robbed last week outside of Sportsman’s Warehouse, and the suspects are still at large, the Brentwood Police Department said in a Facebook post. The alleged robbery happened around 9:58 a.m. on March 30 when there was a reported strong-arm robbery behind the store.

Police said the UPS driver was robbed as they were unloading merchandise that was being delivered to the sporting goods store. The UPS driver was not injured, but the department said several firearms were stolen in the robbery.

As of Thursday, there are two male suspects in the robbery — both wearing masks and gloves. One suspect was wearing a black hoodie and black pants. The other was wearing a gray hoodie and dark-colored pants.

Police believe there could have been a third suspect inside the suspect vehicle. A picture of the suspect vehicle was posted by Brentwood police (below).

Police believe this Toyota Camry is the suspect vehicle in the reported robbery of a UPS driver at Sportsman’s Warehouse (Brentwood Police Department).

Sportsman’s Warehouse is located at 5491 Lone Tree Way. A strong-arm robbery is one that involves threats, but no weapons were used as a threat.

Police say if you have any information about the suspects or the pictured vehicle, contact Detective Agostinho at 925-809-7870 or Dispatch at 925-809-7911. Callers may remain anonymous.