Suspects at-large in two SF shootings

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department is investigating two unrelated shootings over the weekend.

The first was around noon Saturday at Market and Douglass streets in the Castro neighborhood. According to SFPD Investigations Commander Raj Vaswani, via Twitter, two vehicles exchanged gunfire. Two people were shot, and the unidentified suspect fled in an SUV without plates. Multiple bystanders called 911 after witnessing the incident.

Investigators recovered a glock from a car parked at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. The SFPD’s daily log states that at least one victim, a 21-year-old male, was transported to the hospital, and that he sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Vaswani stated that the community violence reduction team (formerly the Gang Task Force) is handling the investigation.

The second shooting occurred at 8:22 p.m. that night at Ingalls and Underwood streets, according to the daily log. A 49-year-old male sustained non-life threatening injuries in a drive-by shooting, Vaswani stated.

The daily log reports that the victim was walking when two unknown suspects stopped their sedan next to him to reveal a firearm. The victim attempted to disarm a suspect, who shot him before fleeing.

The incident is being handled by night investigations, Vaswani stated.

Anyone with video, pictures or other information is asked to call an anonymous tip line at 415-575-4444.