(KRON) — Two suspects were arrested Thursday in connection to a retail theft, according to the Santa Clara Police Department.

Around 5 p.m., two suspects stole a cart of items from a local business in the 3500 block of Homestead Road, police said. The thieves attempted to steal an employee’s phone after they were confronted by that store employee.

The suspects fled the store and the employee began taking pictures of the suspects’ car. The thieves then attempted to run over the employee that was continuing to take pictures, SCPD said.

The employee called 911 and provided a description of the suspect vehicle.

Officers located the suspects at El Camino Real and Los Padres Boulevard and were both positively identified by the employee. The two thieves were arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

Police found a firearm and narcotics inside the suspect vehicle along with goods allegedly stolen from the store.