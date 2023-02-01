CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department is searching for two boys who attempted to steal a woman’s Porsche in front of a nursing home in Castro Valley on Sunday. The suspects were not able to start the car, and they fled in a BMW SUV, pictured below.

Image of the suspect vehicle in a carjacking from the Alameda County Sheriff's Department.

The incident occurred in front of Carefield Castro Valley, a senior living facility located at 19960 Santa Maria Avenue. At about 3:00 p.m., ACSO deputies responded to a woman screaming for help.

The woman told deputies that she was grabbed from behind and pushed after parking her 2023 Porsche Macan in front of the nursing home. Her car key had fallen out of her purse, and the suspects grabbed it.

One of the suspects reached for his waistband and threatened to kill the victim if she did not tell them how to start the Porsche, ACSO said. However, they were unable to start the car successfully. The victim was not injured and she fled the scene on foot.

The suspects are described as Black males under 18 years old, between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-7 with thin builds. The driver of the SUV in which they fled has not been identified.

ACSO is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call ACSO’s Detective Berumen at (510) 406-6149.