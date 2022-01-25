Suspects attempting to rob San Bruno jewelry store stopped by owner: police

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) – A jewelry store owner defended himself against five suspects who attempted to rob his San Bruno store on Friday, according to the police department.

Around 1:06 p.m. on Jan. 21, officers responded to the 1100 block of El Camino Real following reports of an attempted robbery.

Police say five males in their teens to early 20’s came to the jewelry store in the Tanforan Mall. One of the suspects had a crowbar and started smashing a glass case after the store owner yelled at him to stop.

The suspect then turned to the owner and raised the crowbar as if he was going to hit him, police say.

That is when the owner pulled out a gun and pointed it toward the suspect. Officials say the store owner possessed a lawful concealed carry permit.

The suspect then ran toward the food court, and another suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at the owner, according to authorities.

Officials say the owner raised his gun, pointing it at that suspect — That is when the robbery suspects all ran towards JC Penny.

There were no injuries reported following this incident, police say, and no guns were discharged.

