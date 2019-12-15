Suspects burglarize Santa Rosa marijuana business, lead police on pursuit

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Police are searching for suspects who left a trail of stolen marijuana in the streets of Santa Rosa early Saturday morning.

Around 3:36 a.m. police responded to a business in the 900 block of Piner Place after a burglar alarm was activated.

When officers arrived, they found multiple suspects stealing marijuana who then ran to three cars stuffed with marijuana.

They fled the scene, driving over a sidewalk and colliding with a police car.

A trail of marijuana was left in the streets.

Santa Rosa Police Department

One driver, who didn’t stop to police sirens and lights, led police on a pursuit on southbound lanes of Highway 101 in Rohnert Park.

The driver reached over 100 miles-per-hour and due to unsafe driving, police ended the chase.

Police believe six suspects were involved and are described as black men in their mid-twenties.

The suspects were last seen driving a white and a dark-colored newer model Infinity Sedan.

The police department says these suspects are also believed to be responsible for other marijuana business burglaries across the Bay Area.

At this time, it is unknown how much marijuana was taken.

Police ask you to contact them at (707) 543-4023 if you have any information.