Suspects caught on camera burglarizing Campbell jewelry store

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) – A jewelry store in Campbell was burglarized early Friday morning and it was all caught on camera.

Around 3 a.m., burglary suspects can be seen breaking into Geoffrey’s Diamonds & Goldsmiths.

Surveillance video shows the suspects pushing into the side window — The store owner tells KRON4 that ‘the window is double laminated so the only way to get in is by pushing it in with heavy force.’

The burglary lasted about five minutes and it took about a minute and a half for burglars to get in, according to the store owner.

An alarm went off when the burglars came inside but that did not stop them.

They stole up to $250,000 worth of jewelry, but the exact dollar amount remains unclear.

The store owner says this is the fourth time that the Campbell location has been hit by burglars in five years, however, the location in San Carlos has only been burglarized once in 35 years.

