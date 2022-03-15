RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – Two people have been charged in connection to the triple murder that occurred on Father’s Day last year in Richmond, according to the police department.

On March 9, police arrested 27-year-old Enrique Ramirez-Calmo from Oakland.

Following interviews and additional search warrants, the Oakland Police Department was able to arrest an 18-year-old male on March 10. Due to being a juvenile, his name will not be released.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney filed three counts of murder this week against Ramirez-Calmo and the 18-year-old — He has been charged as a juvenile.

On June 20, 2021, a mass shooting happened in the 2100 block of Dunn Ave.

Eight people were shot and three of them were pronounced dead.

Investigators were able to find video showing the suspects arrive in an older model Nissan Altima.

Richmond police learned of a shooting that happened in Oakland that same night. Detectives with the Richmond and Oakland police departments shared information to get a lead on possible suspects.

Multiple search warrants were issued and investigators examined hours of surveillance to bring this case to a close.

If you have any information related to this case, you are asked to call Homicide Detective Brian Hoffman at (510_ 621-1755.