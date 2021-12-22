Suspects connected to approximately 30 auto burglaries throughout Bay Area

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — The Sunnyvale Department of Safety announced it has arrested two suspects that may be responsible for as many as 30 auto-burglaries throughout the Bay Area.

On Dec. 20, at around 8:23 p.m. officers responded to a parking lot in the 100 block of East El Camino Real to investigate an auto burglary.

According to a press release, the first officer to arrive on scene was driving an un-marked police vehicle and saw the suspects leave the parking lot in a black two door sedan.

The officer followed the vehicle to another parking lot in the 500 block of East El Camino Real where he saw the suspects commit an additional auto burglary.

Police say while the officer attempted to stop the suspects — the driver deliberately rammed his car into the officer’s vehicle.

All three suspects exited their car and ran away — police were only able to arrest two of the suspects, Silvestre Barbosadimas, 20, and Graylen Hunt, 21.

The third suspect has not been located and is still outstanding.

Police say that the suspects may have been responsible for as many as 30 additional auto-burglaries throughout the Bay Area.

Both Barbosadimas and Hunt were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for Assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, and conspiracy.

The case is still ongoing and police are asking anyone with additional information to contact Detective Rosette at 408-730-7100.