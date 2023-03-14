SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Multiple suspects were detained on the Bay Bridge Tuesday evening in connection to a report of shots fired from a vehicle in San Francisco, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Officers responded to a shots fired call on the 1200 block of Buchanan Street at around 6:07 p.m., police said.

Information was obtained by officers that the shots were fired from a vehicle that then fled the scene. A vehicle matching the description of the one in the incident was located on Yerba Buena Island.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but it failed to yield. A vehicle pursuit then ensued on the Bay Bridge. The vehicle stopped on the bridge and the occupants fled on foot. Several occupants of the vehicle were detained by officers.

The investigation into the incident is active and ongoing, according to SFPD. Anyone with any information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444.