Officers respond to the scene at Enos Way and Junction Avenue on Jan. 5 (Livermore Police Department).

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — Suspects are at large after a shooting Thursday afternoon, the Livermore Police Department (LPD) announced in a Facebook post. The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. at Enos Way and Junction Avenue where one victim had been grazed by a bullet.

The suspects already escaped when officers arrived at the scene. LPD believes the shooting happened after a verbal confrontation.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The shooting happened about a 3-minute walk away from Junction Avenue K-8 School, according to maps. Police say anyone with information can call the LPD’s anonymous tip line at 925-371-4790.