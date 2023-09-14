(KRON) — A couple was attacked and robbed Wednesday night in the Community Center parking lot, according to the Piedmont Police Department.

Around 7 p.m., the suspects approached a couple from behind and knocked them down. Before fleeing the scene, the suspects took the woman’s purse and phone, police said.

The robbery suspects are described as three men who wore face masks. They fled in a black Volkswagen Golf with a license plate that reads “6BFT777”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PPD at 510-420-3000.