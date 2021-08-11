Suspects hold elderly residents at gunpoint while breaking into San Bruno home

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — San Bruno police are investigating a home invasion robbery that involved elderly residents, officials said.

On Aug. 7, around 5:02 a.m., police officers responded to the 400 block of Redwood Avenue on a report of a home invasion robbery.

Officers learned that five men entered the residence while the elderly residents were at home. Police said the suspects held the victims at gun point while searching through the home.

One of the suspects pistol-whipped a victim, causing a serious injury.

The suspects then fled the area in a dark-colored SUV.

The injured victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information related to this crime is asked to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100.

No other details were immediately available.