DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) – Police are looking for suspects who stole $80,000 in merchandise from a camera store in Dublin, according to a press release.

Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, officers arrived at Mike’s Camera in the 7200 block of Regional Street after a reported armed robbery. When they entered, officers learned five suspects “entered the business and pointed handguns at store employees and customers in a ‘take-over’ style robbery,” according to the press release.

Surveillance footage shows men who allegedly were involved in an armed robbery at a Dublin camera shop. (Photos courtesy of the Dublin Police Dept.)

Smashing display cases, they stole $80,000 in merchandise, then fled and entered a get-away car.

“Responding officers searched the area for the suspects and the suspect vehicle, but they were not located,” the press release stated. “Further investigation revealed there were five suspects involved in the robbery; witnesses described them as dark-skinned males in their early twenties. The suspects wore dark clothing, with hoods over their heads, masks covering their faces and gloves. No vehicle description is being released at this time.”

Anyone with information on this “active investigation” is asked to contact police at 925-833-6670.