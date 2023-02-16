OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two individuals who allegedly shot at Oakland PD officers from a moving vehicle on Wednesday have been taken into custody, OPD confirmed to KRON4. The incident took place on Feb. 15 just before 3 p.m.

OPD officers were on the 2400 block of Monticello Avenue conducting an investigation when they saw someone fire a gun from a moving vehicle. The vehicle fled the area following the shooting and no officers were struck by gunfire.

An OPD helicopter pursued the vehicle to the 2900 block of Delaware Street where one passenger got out and went into a residence. The vehicle took off again and stopped on the 1700 block of 48th Avenue. The driver got out and fled into a residence there.

Oakland PD dispatched additional officers to both locations and both individuals were safely taken into custody, OPD said. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.