BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects were arrested following a traffic stop in Brentwood last week, according to a social media post from the Brentwood Police Department. A Brentwood patrol officer spotted a vehicle with an expired registration in the area of Walnut Boulevard and Central Boulevard.

The officer pulled the vehicle over and according to the social media post, discovered it was stolen. The vehicle’s driver, Terri Kyle, 33, of Antioch, was found to be in possession of drugs, several IDs and mail that was not hers.

One of the vehicle’s passengers, Kyle Hobbs, 32 of Antioch, is on active probation and was in possession of burglary tools and had several outstanding arrest warrants. The vehicle’s other passenger, Jorge Tellez, 35 of Antioch, was in possession of brass knuckles and drugs. Tellez also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

All three were placed under arrest and transported to the Martinez Detention Center for booking, according to the social media post.