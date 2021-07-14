Suspects in possession of stolen vehicle, ‘ghost’ gun arrested in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – Police in San Mateo have arrested suspects who were in possession of a stolen vehicle and ghost gun on Tuesday.

34-year-old Justin Adams and 32-year-old Rosalinda Campos-Gonzalez were arrested on Tuesday at America’s Best Value Inn.

Around 11:26 a.m. authorities found a stolen vehicle, a gray Audi, in the area of N. Bayshore Blvd. and Monte Diable Ave. It was parked in the motel parking lot.

The Audi was involved in a Burlingame residential burglary earlier in the day — The suspect led police officers on a pursuit before getting away.

Officers in San Mateo obtained motel security footage and determined that the Audi was driven onto the property. The male suspect was seen going into a room that was registered under the female suspect’s name.

Undercover officers monitored the area until the two suspects drove into the parking lot in a personal vehicle.

Officers detained the suspects.

The personal vehicle was searched and officers found ammunition. Inside the motel room, a “ghost” gun was found.

Authorities also found documents that indicated identity and mail theft, in addition to drugs.

The two were arrested on multiple charges. Adams was taken to the county jail and Campos-Gonzalez was cited.