Suspects in San Mateo shooting arrested after police chase

SAN MATEO (KRON) – The suspects involved in a shooting on Monday afternoon in San Mateo have been arrested, according to the police department.

Around 3 p.m. San Mateo police arrived on the 200 block of North Amphlett Boulevard following reports of a shooting.

A man was injured and taken to a local trauma center to receive medical attention for a gunshot wound to the leg.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his 20’s, wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Not long after the shooting, the Fremont Police Department reported police activity on Thornton Avenue and believed that the suspect was related to the San Mateo incident.

Fremont and East Palo Alto officers worked together to chase the suspect.

UPDATE (6:00p)

Suspects arrested! The suspect led @epapd on a high speed chase across the Dumbarton Bridge, terminating in Fremont. Both @FremontPD & EPAPD apprehended 2 suspects (21 yr old male and 19 yr old female). A detailed press release will be out tomorrow. — San Mateo PD (@SanMateoPD) December 31, 2019

The suspect crashed his car and began running near Thornton Avenue and Post Street in Fremont.

Around 6 p.m., officials say a 21-year-old man, along with a 19-year-old woman were arrested.

Police say it remains unknown what the relationship is between the suspect and the victim.

No other details have been released at this time.