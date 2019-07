ALAMEDA (KRON) – Police are searching for two people suspected of exploding a firecracker inside a busy Safeway store.

Investigators say they did it so they could steal a shopping cart loaded with groceries.

It all happened about noon Thursday at the store in Alameda South Shore Center.

A man threw a firecracker in the store’s refrigerated beer section, creating a distraction that allowed a woman to then leave the store with the groceries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.