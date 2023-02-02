DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The Danville Police Department is searching for suspects who broke into a home in the Wood Ranch neighborhood Tuesday evening.

Around 10:46 p.m., police said a resident reported that their home on the 60 block of Woodranch Circle was broken into that evening while they were not at home and that property was taken.

It was not specified what kind of property or how much was taken during the burglary. A description of any potential suspects was also not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary is asked to call the Danville Police Department at 925-314-3700 or email Sergeant Veronique Balea at vbalea@danville.ca.gov.