Suspects scam elderly man out of money in South SF

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects are at large after scamming an elderly man out of his money in South San Francisco, according to authorities.

On Oct. 14 around 2 p.m., the man was approached by a unidentified man. The suspect convinced the victim to pick up another man.

The suspects told the victim they would give him money that he just inherited from a relative in South Africa, but first needed to find trustworthy people.

Both suspects convinced the man to withdraw money from his bank account so they could gain his trust, officials said.

But once the suspects got the money, they fled the scene.

The victim contacted the South San Francisco Police Department.

The first suspect is described as a dark skinned Indian man, about 60 years old, 5-foot-8 and weighing 150 pounds. The second suspect is described as a light, brown skinned Hispanic man, about 50 years old, 5-foot-4 and weighing 150 pounds.

Authorities ask the public to contact the SSFPD if you have any information regarding the investigation.