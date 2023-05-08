(KRON) — Two people were arrested on weapons and drug charges early Monday morning after they were seen behaving suspiciously on security camera footage, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said. Dispatchers with the department got a call from a business owner in the 3900 block of Santa Rosa Avenue just after midnight.

From the security cameras, two people could be seen climbing under vehicles parked outside. Arriving at the scene, deputies found two people, later identified as Joseph McBeth and Krista Kresge, both from the East Bay.

Police say the two told them they’d come to Sonoma County to visit a casino and were looking at cars and RVs on Santa Rosa Avenue when deputies came across them. Kresge was on probation in Alameda County, deputies learned. The terms of her probation allowed for warrantless search and seizure.

Up the road, in a car registered to McBeth, deputies saw a methamphetamine pipe and a handgun in plain view. A further search of the vehicle revealed 43.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine packaged for sale, cocaine, an unknown drug and paraphernalia. The handgun was loaded with a round in the chamber and bullets in the magazine, police said.

Records reveal the gun had been stolen in Tempe, Arizona.

McBeth, 57, of Castro Valley, was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail. Charges included:

Being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition

Being a felon in possession of a loaded firearm in public

Possessing a loaded firearm and narcoties

Possession of methamphetamine for sale

Knowingly receiving stolen property

McBeth was later released on $30,000 bail, police said.

Kresge, 32, of Fremont, was arrested and booked for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. She was released on a citation, police said.