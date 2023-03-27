(KRON) — A homicide unfolded at a raucous party in Santa Rosa and sheriff’s investigators are asking for help from the public to identify the shooters.

Shortly after midnight on March 25, dispatch received multiple 911 calls that a shooting had just happened at a party on Hall Road. There were an estimated 100 people at the party.

“Deputies arrived and found a large, chaotic party with a crowd of partygoers,” Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office community engagement liaison Misti Wood wrote.

“One person died at the scene from gunshot wounds. Deputies performed life-saving measures on a second victim with gunshot wounds. CHP’s helicopter H-32 helped search for more party guests,” Wood wrote.

Detectives determined there was a fight before two people were shot. Suspects and numerous party guests left before deputies arrived, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives later identified one suspect as David Morales, 20, of Novato. Morales was arrested in Vallejo. He is being held in jail without bail on charges of murder and attempted murder.

“Detectives believe more people may have been involved in the shooting. Detectives are actively investigating this case. Unfortunately, most potential witnesses are uncooperative,” Wood wrote.

If you have any information about this shooting, call 707-565-2185 or contact www.sonomasheriff.org/silent-witness. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund. The reward is for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in the murder and the attempted murder.