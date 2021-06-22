7 escape after stealing $50K worth of handbags from Palo Alto’s RealReal store

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) – Seven people suspected of stealing more than $50,000 worth of handbags from The RealReal store on Monday remain on the loose.

According to police, five suspects went inside the store at 379 University Avenue in downtown Palo Alto and began ripping handbags from security cables.

The store’s on-duty security guard tried to block the group from leaving, but was pushed out of the way.

When the security guard following the five suspects leaving, he was confronted by two more suspects who were outside, one of whom told the other to “pull the gun.”

The security guard told police he never saw a weapon.

All seven suspects ran east on University Avenue. The security guard reported hearing screeching tires on Waverly Street, but didn’t see any cars.

According to employees, about 20 handbags were stolen.

No suspect descriptions or surveillance images were immediately available.

This remains an active investigation, and authorities are investigating if this crime is linked with two other recent similar crimes that occurred at the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto.