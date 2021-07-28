Suspects steal marijuana, open fire at Half Moon Bay farm

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. In what could be a temporary victory for California’s legal cannabis industry, a state judge has dismissed a lawsuit that sought to overturn a state rule allowing home deliveries statewide, even into communities that banned commercial marijuana sales. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (BCN) – Multiple suspects stole marijuana and supplies from a legally licensed farm in the Half Moon Bay area early Tuesday and shot at a caretaker who resides at the property, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

The theft occurred around 2:20 a.m. at the farm on Frenchmans Creek Road, where the suspects stole processed marijuana and growing supplies and were then surprised by the caretaker and one suspect opened fire, sheriff’s officials said.

The gunfire missed the caretaker and the suspects then fled in several vehicles and remain at large.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Detective Hoffman at (650) 363-4881 or ghoffman@smcgov.org, or to call the sheriff’s anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.