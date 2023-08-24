(KRON) — A number of packages were stolen from a FedEx truck last Friday Aug. 18, according to the Daly City Police Department (DCPD). Around 5:33 p.m. on Westdale Avenue, a FedEx employee was delivering packages when a white Honda Accord drove up to the truck.

The driver of the Accord, which had tinted windows and no license plate, stayed in the car. Police said two other suspects entered the FedEx truck and took multiple packages.

The FedEx employee realized the suspects were stealing the packages and approached the suspects. One of the suspects ran back to the Honda, but the other suspect punched the employee, police said.

The employee was injured, but the severity is unknown. All suspects were able to drive away in the Honda. DCPD said they went westbound on Westdale Avenue.

DCPD did not release any further information about this incident.