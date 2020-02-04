Suspects take keys from locker at San Jose 24 Hour Fitness, steal woman’s car, victim says

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A college student in the South Bay says a pair of thieves stole her keys from a locker inside a 24 Hour Fitness last week and drove away with her car.

Surveillance video shows the suspects driving away with the white 2018 Toyota Camry from the gym on McKee Road.

The car was stolen from the parking lot.

Surveillance cameras nearby show everything that happened once a couple walked out of the fitness center.

The victim says employees at 24 Hour Fitness tell her this isn’t the first this has happened here.

“My heart just kind of dropped. I was really shocked. At the moment I just wanted to find out what happened,” Vy Pham said.

Pham is a member at the San Jose gym.

She was inside the gym last Wednesday when someone stole her car keys from her locker and drove off with her car.

“I ran to the front to ask if anyone turned in keys and the jacket that I lost and they told me no. you should check to see if your car’s missing so I ran outside and it wasn’t there,” she said.

Hours later Pham saw what happened in the parking lot.

Nearby surveillance cameras captured a woman and man walking around the parking lot, searching for Pham’s car using the signal from her keys.

“Eventually when they walked by my car it beeped and the man went inside and they talk for a little bit and he gave her the keys and she ran off to what I assume was her car,” she said.

Pham says it happened around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday night.

She says her college textbooks and work material were inside that car and irreplaceable photos of family and friends as well.

“Really shocked because I never thought something like this would happen to me and it’s been really heartbreaking since that’s my first car ever that my mom got me since I graduated high school and it has a lot of sentimental items in there,” she said.

Pham says she had to repurchase all of her school materials and catch up on work lost inside the car.

She believes the suspects are also members at this gym.

She’s hoping 24 Hour Fitness will work with her and San Jose police to share key surveillance video and information that could identify who those two suspects are.