(KRON) — Police are investigating the burglary of a downtown Oakland business that occurred on Thanksgiving morning where suspects used a vehicle to force entry.

Three suspects used a vehicle to rip the security gate and a front door off of a secured business just after 6:15 a.m. Thursday, according to the Oakland Police Department. The suspects then entered the business to take items and fled before officers arrived at the scene. Authorities did not say what type of business was burgled or what items were taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland PD Burglary Unit at (510)-238-3951.