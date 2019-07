AMERICAN CANYON (KRON) – Police are looking for the people who broke into two dozen cars in one neighborhood.

Police said the break-ins started around 1:30 a.m. Sunday along Elke Drive, West Carolyn Drive, Joan Drive, and Los Altos Place.

All of the damage was done in about four hours, according to police.

Authorities are looking into surveillance video to try and find the burglars.